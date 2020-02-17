Log in
Thai first-quarter exports may slump 10% year-on-year, hit by coronavirus impact - shippers

02/17/2020 | 02:16am EST

Thailand's exports may tumble 10% in the first quarter from a year earlier, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on supply chains, a Thai shipping association said on Monday.

But shipments should improve from the second quarter, and the group is maintaining its export forecast of 0-1% growth this year, Visit Limluecha, vice chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told Reuters.

In 2019, exports fell 2.65%, due to global trade tensions and a strong baht.

China was Thailand's second-largest export market last year, purchasing goods worth $29.2 billion, or 11.8% of total Thai shipments.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

