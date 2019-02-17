Log in
Thai fourth-quarter GDP grows slightly faster than forecast

02/17/2019 | 09:52pm EST
Cars pass Skytrain construction site in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy grew slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter as higher domestic demand and tourism arrivals more than offset slower exports and government spending.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 0.8 percent in the October-December quarter from the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Monday, more than the 0.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

That compared with July-September's 0.3 percent contraction, which was revised on Monday from no growth.

On an annual basis, growth was 3.7 percent in the October-December quarter, slightly more than expected, the National Economic and Social Development Council said. Economists had forecast 3.6 percent.

For July-September, annual growth was a revised 3.2 percent.

In 2018, the economy grew 4.1 percent, the fastest since 2012, against analysts' forecast of 4.2 percent.

Growth in 2017 was revised up to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent.

The agency maintained its 2019 GDP growth forecast to a range of 3.5-4.5 percent seen in Nov). It trimmed the export outlook to 4.1 percent growth from 4.6 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters predict growth will slow to 4.0 percent this year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

