Thai fourth-quarter growth rate seen improving, but 2019 pace likely to slow - Reuters Poll

Economists say those expected results, made in spite of weaker exports, stem from higher domestic demand and tourism.

The poll's median forecast from 13 economists a seasonally-adjusted 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the was for gross domestic product to grow previous three months, The forecasts ranged from 0.2 percent to 1.3 percent for on-quarter growth.

For July-September, Thailand reported no growth from the prior quarter.

On an annual basis, the poll predicted growth in October-December of 3.6 percent. That would top the previous quarter's 3.3 percent.

The poll's median forecast for full-year 2018 growth was 4.2 percent, which would exceed the prior year's 3.9 percent and be the highest since 2012.

For 2019, the poll saw growth in the export-driven economy slowing to 4.0 percent on softening global demand. Thailand will hold an election on March 24 - the first since a 2014 military coup - potentially stoking political uncertainty.

"We maintain our GDP growth forecast at 3.7% in 2019, but the balance of risks is still tilted to the downside," said Charnon Boonnuch, Nomura economist in Singapore, citing weakening external demand and political uncertainty.

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said Southeast Asia's second-largest economy should expand 4 percent this year, helped by government investment and economic measures.

With continued growth, the central bank may hike its key rate again in March after holding fire this month, said Sarun Sunansathaporn, economist of Bank of Ayudhya.

The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles GDP data, has forecast 4.2 percent growth for 2018 and 3.5-4.5 percent for 2019. It gives new projections on Monday.

In October-December, annual exports growth slowed and on-quarter shipments fell 1.4 percent, central bank data showed.

Private consumption increased 4.6 percent from a year earlier and investment rose 2.7 percent, while government expenditure declined 2.2 percent.

The number of tourists in 2018's fourth quarter rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, with Chinese arrivals recovering after a boat accident in July that killed 47 Chinese travellers.

