Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai fourth-quarter growth rate seen improving, but 2019 pace likely to slow - Reuters Poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 03:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops inside a department store in central Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's pace of economic growth likely picked up in October-December from the previous quarter while 2018 had the fastest annual expansion in six years, a Reuters poll showed.

Economists say those expected results, made in spite of weaker exports, stem from higher domestic demand and tourism.

The poll's median forecast from 13 economists a seasonally-adjusted 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the was for gross domestic product to grow previous three months, The forecasts ranged from 0.2 percent to 1.3 percent for on-quarter growth.

For July-September, Thailand reported no growth from the prior quarter.

On an annual basis, the poll predicted growth in October-December of 3.6 percent. That would top the previous quarter's 3.3 percent.

The poll's median forecast for full-year 2018 growth was 4.2 percent, which would exceed the prior year's 3.9 percent and be the highest since 2012.

For 2019, the poll saw growth in the export-driven economy slowing to 4.0 percent on softening global demand. Thailand will hold an election on March 24 - the first since a 2014 military coup - potentially stoking political uncertainty.

"We maintain our GDP growth forecast at 3.7% in 2019, but the balance of risks is still tilted to the downside," said Charnon Boonnuch, Nomura economist in Singapore, citing weakening external demand and political uncertainty.

For a graphic
on Thailand's GDP, exports and consumption, see - https://tmsnrt.rs/2EaXGkW

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said Southeast Asia's second-largest economy should expand 4 percent this year, helped by government investment and economic measures.

With continued growth, the central bank may hike its key rate again in March after holding fire this month, said Sarun Sunansathaporn, economist of Bank of Ayudhya.

The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles GDP data, has forecast 4.2 percent growth for 2018 and 3.5-4.5 percent for 2019. It gives new projections on Monday.

In October-December, annual exports growth slowed and on-quarter shipments fell 1.4 percent, central bank data showed.

Private consumption increased 4.6 percent from a year earlier and investment rose 2.7 percent, while government expenditure declined 2.2 percent.

The number of tourists in 2018's fourth quarter rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, with Chinese arrivals recovering after a boat accident in July that killed 47 Chinese travellers.

(Additional reporting by Khushboo Mittal in BENGALURU; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Orathai Sriring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Head of ECOWAS Observers' Mission expresses confidence in the successful conduct of the Nigerian general elections
PU
03:36aDollar rebounds after dismal data, trade talks in focus
RE
03:31aInvestors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
03:29aMnuchin says U.S. had 'productive' trade meetings with China
RE
03:29aChina banks throw open spigots in January, lend record 3.23 trillion yuan
RE
03:23aAsian stocks retreat as lackluster China, U.S. data weigh
RE
03:23aNigeria annual inflation at 11.37 pct in January -stats office
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aTrump to Sign Spending Deal, Declare Emergency
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4ENI : Eni 4Q Net Profit Fell, Sales Rose
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.