Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai govt will not interfere in central bank policy - financial minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is seen in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's finance minister said on Friday that the government will not interfere in the central bank's monetary policy and that this week's surprise cut took interest rates in a "good" direction.

"I insist that there will be no interference," Uttama Savanayana told reporters. "A committee to be set up will be for policy discussion".

His comment came after Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Thursday a joint committee will be set up to ensure that fiscal and monetary policy will be in step.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee (MPC) unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> for the first time since April 2015, by 25 basis points to 1.50%.

The vote to cut the rate was 5-2, with two dissenters favouring no policy change. The seven-member MPC comprises the central bank governor and two deputies, and four others are external experts selected by a committee appointed by the government.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by xxxx)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aChina producer prices fall for first time in three years, deflation worries resurface
RE
01:19aChina producer prices fall for first time in three years, deflation worries resurface
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aAustralia economy seen turning up, rate cuts still on table
RE
01:06aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Foreign trade, June 2019
PU
12:56aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Second Africa CRVS Day focuses on importance of birth certificate
PU
12:23aJapan's GDP thumps forecasts on robust consumer, business sectors
RE
12:21aYes Bank Plans to Raise Funds Via Qualified Institutions Placement
DJ
12:18aAsian shares edge up, but renewed trade jitters cap gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : MAIN STREET CAPITAL: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group