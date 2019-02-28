Thai growth seen slowing in first-quarter as risks increase - central bank chief

High household debt levels are also a risk, which has restrained domestic consumption, Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters. He did not give the first-quarter growth estimate.

The central bank's current 2019 economic growth projection is 4.0 percent and it is due to review that next month.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 3.7 percent in October-December from a year earlier and grew 4.1 percent for calendar 2018, the fastest rate in six years.

Exports, a key driver of growth, have contracted for three consecutive months. And risks to the economy have grown as Thailand prepares to hold an election on March 24, potentially stoking political uncertainty.

