Thai growth seen slowing in first-quarter as risks increase - central bank chief

02/28/2019 | 01:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Thailands Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob is seen during an interview with Reuters at the Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to slow in the first quarter due to increased external uncertainty, but still be on track to hit the full-year growth target, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

High household debt levels are also a risk, which has restrained domestic consumption, Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters. He did not give the first-quarter growth estimate.

The central bank's current 2019 economic growth projection is 4.0 percent and it is due to review that next month.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 3.7 percent in October-December from a year earlier and grew 4.1 percent for calendar 2018, the fastest rate in six years.

Exports, a key driver of growth, have contracted for three consecutive months. And risks to the economy have grown as Thailand prepares to hold an election on March 24, potentially stoking political uncertainty.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

