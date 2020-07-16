Thai monetary policy should remain accommodative to help economy -c.bank

* Says inflation seen back to target in Q2 next year
* 2020 headline inflation seen -1.7% vs 1%-3% target
* Policy rate cut three times this year to record 0.5%
BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy
should remain accommodative for some time to support Southeast
Asia's worst performing economy through the coronavirus pandemic
and help inflation return to target, the central bank said.
The Monetary Policy Committee expects headline inflation -
projected at minus 1.7% this year - to get back to the 1%-3%
target range in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank of Thailand
(BOT) said in an open letter to the finance minister dated July
8 and released late on Thursday.
Over the next 12 months, average inflation was projected at
minus 0.9%, the BOT said, adding supply-side pressures would
remain low as a slow global economic recovery continued to weigh
on world energy prices.
"The accommodative monetary policy should be maintained for
some period of time to bolster the economic recovery and
domestic purchasing power after the COVID-19 spread is under
control," it said.
Such a policy will also facilitate the return of headline
inflation to target and reduce financial stability risks
stemming from liquidity problems and the deteriorating debt
servicing capability of households and businesses, the BOT said.
The BOT has cut the policy rate three times
this year to a record low of 0.50%. It will next review policy
on Aug. 5.
The BOT has forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest economy
will shrink by a record 8.1% this year as the outbreak batters
vital tourism and domestic activity.
On Tuesday, the BOT said economic activity might not return
to levels seen before the pandemic until 2022, but the policy
rate was unlikely to go to zero percent.
Thailand has recorded no domestic virus transmissions for 52
days, but has not allowed foreign tourists to return yet.
For the full letter, click https://www.bot.or.th/English/MonetaryPolicy/openLetter/OpenLetter_July2020.pdf
