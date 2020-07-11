Thai monkey trainer rejects PETA claims on coconut harvesting

BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - A monkey trainer in the
southern Thailand said very few monkeys are involved in
harvesting coconuts for export and there was no abuse at his
centre, disputing an activist report following which Thai
products were banned by some British supermarkets.
Earlier this month, some British retailers pulled Thai
coconut products after a report by People for Ethical Treatment
of Animals (PETA) alleged that coconuts in Thailand were picked
by abused monkeys with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée
Carrie Symonds calling on other supermarkets to do the same.
PETA in a previous statement said that it believes
"virtually all" coconuts from Thailand are picked by monkeys.
But Nirun Wongwanich, 52, who trains monkeys to fetch
coconuts at a “monkey school” in the southern province of Surat
Thani, says most coconuts used for exports are harvested by
humans with poles because the trees were shorter.
Only a few farms in the south use monkeys for older, taller
types of coconut trees, he said, adding that he sometimes trains
monkeys for these farmers.
Nirun denied accusations of cruelty.
“There is no truth to that. I have been with monkeys for
over 30 years … I have a bond, a relationship with them,” he
told Reuters.
Nirun says he only trains six to seven monkeys in a year and
insisted hitting monkeys was not done because they would become
stressed and not cooperate.
Thailand’s government has fiercely denied the PETA report,
saying the use of monkey labor was “almost non-existent.”
Mananya Thaiset, Thai deputy minister of agriculture, said
Thailand’s 200,000 coconut growers overwhelmingly use human
labour and machines for harvesting.
"Even all the monkeys in the entire forest won't be enough
for the industry because we export hundreds of thousands of
coconuts (each year),” Mananya said.
Thailand last year produced over 806,000 tons of coconut
over 1,243.7 square kilometers, government data shows. It
exported coconut milk worth 12.3 billion baht ($396 million),
about 8% of it to Britain.
