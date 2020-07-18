Thai protesters call for government to resign

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Around 2,500 Thai protesters on
Saturday evening demanded the resignation of the government and
the dissolution of parliament, defying a coronavirus ban on
gatherings in one of the largest street demonstrations since a
2014 military coup.
People at the student-led rally near Bangkok's Democracy
Monument cited a litany of complaints against the year-old
civilian government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the
former army chief who ousted an elected government six years
ago.
Organisers issued three demands: the dissolution of
parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and
amendments to the military-written constitution that critics say
virtually guaranteed victory for Prayuth's party in elections
last year.
"How can we be OK with the lack of democracy like this?"
student activist Tattep Ruangprapaikit told the crowds.
There were also some veiled public references at the protest
to the powerful Thai monarchy, despite a law forbidding
criticism of the king. Such references would once have been
unthinkable.
Police were on standby but did not move to stop the protest.
The monument was cordoned off with signs reading: "No entry
without permission. Maintenance in progress."
The protests started with student groups, but during the
evening hundreds more arrived to join, swelling the numbers to
about 2,500, according to organisers and estimates by reporters
on the scene.
The demonstration dispersed at about midnight, but
organisers said they would return to the streets in two weeks if
their demands were not met.
Public opposition to Prayuth has been growing in recent
months.
Since last year's election, a court has dissolved the
second-largest opposition party, giving his ruling coalition
firmer control in parliament.
Prayuth also saw several cabinet members resign on Thursday
over internal disputes.
Prayuth's Palang Pracharat Party campaigned on a vision of
traditional Thai culture and loyalty to King Maha
Vajiralongkorn.
Thailand is officially a constitutional monarchy, but
insulting the king is punishable by up to 15 years in prison,
and many conservatives view the monarchy as sacrosanct.
Some signs and speeches at Saturday's protest made veiled
references to the monarchy.
"This is our country, but whose home is in Germany?" said
one of the student leaders on a small stage set up on the
street.
King Vajiralongkorn has an estate in Germany, where he
spends much of the year.
A protest sign read "Lost faith is definitely not a crime!!!
#Thiwakorn", in a reference to a separate protest in Thailand's
northeast on Friday in support of a man who was committed to a
psychiatric hospital after he wore a T-shirt saying he had lost
faith in the monarchy.
Another banner said "The People’s Party Isn’t Dead" - a
reference to the political party whose revolution ended absolute
royal rule in 1932.
Prayuth last month publicly warned political activists not
to risk their futures by criticising the monarchy.
