Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai rate was held steady on March 25 to preserve policy room - central bank minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 10:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is seen in Bangkok

Thailand's key interest rate was kept unchanged at a record low two weeks ago to preserve policy room against heightened uncertainties wrought by the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

On March 25, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) policy committee voted 4-2 to keep the one-day repurchase rate <THCBIR=ECI> at a record low of 0.75%, with the two dissenters favouring a quarter-point cut.

That decision followed a rate cut of 25 basis points at a special meeting on March 20 as policymakers sought to cushion the economy from the widening fallout of the pandemic.

For minutes of March 25 meeting: https://bit.ly/3aTtt86

For minutes of March 20 meeting: https://bit.ly/3aSZEEz

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pSouth Korea's Moon announces $29.5 billion in additional cheap loans for exporters
RE
10:54pOil prices jump on hopes for OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts
RE
10:53pOil prices jump on hopes for OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts
RE
10:48pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, March 21-31, 2020
PU
10:40pThai rate was held steady on March 25 to preserve policy room - central bank minutes
RE
10:25pDollar creeps higher as virus worries return
RE
10:24pBOJ to scale back some operations amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
10:20pJapan's machinery orders rise unexpectedly but darker days seen ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
4THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
5AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group