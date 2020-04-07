Thai rate was held steady on March 25 to preserve policy room - central bank minutes

On March 25, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) policy committee voted 4-2 to keep the one-day repurchase rate <THCBIR=ECI> at a record low of 0.75%, with the two dissenters favouring a quarter-point cut.

That decision followed a rate cut of 25 basis points at a special meeting on March 20 as policymakers sought to cushion the economy from the widening fallout of the pandemic.

For minutes of March 25 meeting: https://bit.ly/3aTtt86

For minutes of March 20 meeting: https://bit.ly/3aSZEEz

