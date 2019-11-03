Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai retailer Central Group plans $663 million overseas investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 10:46pm EST
Tos Chirathivat, the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Group speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's top retailer Central Group on Monday said in a statement that it plans to invest over 20 billion baht ($663.13 million) in Vienna, Osaka and Turin.

The projects include a 58,000-square-meters luxury mixed-used project in Vienna, which includes a hotel, restaurants and shops.

"Central Group continues to embark on our strategy to ride on global tourism trend by developing high quality flagship projects in major tourist cities," Chief Executive Tos Chirathivat said.

Other parts of the investment would be a 515-room hotel in Osaka, Japan, and the re-launch of its department store in Italy, the statement said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pTalks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says
RE
10:46pThai retailer Central Group plans $663 million overseas investment
RE
10:44pMoon, Abe back dialogue to resolve South Korea-Japan dispute - South Korea
RE
10:44pHong Kong Exchange Fund sees third-quarter investment income drop 55% from previous quarter
RE
10:36pTrump committed to Asia, says U.S. commerce secretary Ross
RE
10:36pThailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
RE
10:30pAsian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
RE
10:26pWhy No-Cost ETFs Aren't No Cost -- Journal Report
DJ
10:20pPrivate Equity Might Be Going Downscale. Should You Invest? -- Journal Report
DJ
10:18pWhat Investors Can Learn From the Best Poker Players -- Journal Report
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
5Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group