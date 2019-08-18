Log in
Thai second-quarter GDP grows 2.3% year-on-year, slowest pace in nearly five years

08/18/2019 | 11:02pm EDT
A view of a construction site in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest annual pace in almost five years in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday, as exports declined while tourism and domestic demand softened.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.3% from a year earlier in April-June, just missing the 2.4% forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the January-March quarter, the annual pace was 2.8%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis, less than the 0.7% forecast in the Reuters poll, and the March quarter's 1.0%.

The national planning agency cut its 2019 GDP growth forecast to a range of 2.7%-3.2%, versus 3.3%-3.8% projected in May.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

