Thai second-quarter GDP grows 2.3% year-on-year, slowest pace in nearly five years

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.3% from a year earlier in April-June, just missing the 2.4% forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the January-March quarter, the annual pace was 2.8%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis, less than the 0.7% forecast in the Reuters poll, and the March quarter's 1.0%.

The national planning agency cut its 2019 GDP growth forecast to a range of 2.7%-3.2%, versus 3.3%-3.8% projected in May.

