Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are likely to contract in the first half before recovering in the second half, helped by a low base last year, deputy spokesman Pornchai Theeravet told reporters.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, its weakest pace in more than four years, as government investment, exports and tourism slowed.

