Thai tech hiring startup GetLinks gets revenue boost from pandemic layoffs

07/09/2020 | 02:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of the GetLinks logo seen at the startup's office in Bangkok,

By Chayut Setboonsarng

Alibaba-backed tech hiring platform GetLinks is seeing a boost in revenue after a series of layoffs at technology-related companies like Grab and Agoda enabled other firms expanding digital and online operations to snap up workers.

GetLinks saw its revenue double in the first half of 2020 from the corresponding period a year earlier, chief strategy officer and co-founder Djoann Fal told Reuters.

Companies ramped up recruiting to enhance digital services and e-commerce capabilities, reflecting how the coronavirus is accelerating digital trends like online shopping and remote work.

GetLinks has placed workers at Uniqlo, L'Oreal and top retailer Central Group this year, he said, and that full stack engineers, e-commerce and product managers were among the top roles recruited.

"A Thai bank in June bought our pre-paid subscription for $20,000 to hire dozens of people for the next three months," Fal said.

Prior to the pandemic, the bank would pay $1,000 per hire or 15% of salary.

GetLinks does not charge candidates.

In May, the company listed 4,700 jobs versus an average of 2,000 in a month.

The demand coincided with a flood of new candidates as startups and other companies shed workers.

Bookings Holdings Inc's Thailand-based Agoda slashed 1,500 jobs.

Singaporean ride-hailing startup, Grab, laid off about 360 employees and rival operator, Indonesia-based Go-Jek, also cut 430 jobs.

"The influx was so high that we had to make a special CSR (corporate social responsibility) campaign to support the talents who got fired by providing them work from home opportunities," Fal said, adding hundreds of new candidates from Agoda and Grab came onto the platform.

Last month, GetLinks entered into a partnership with Manila-based Kalibrr, bringing the number of candidates on GetLinks to 5 million from one million with more white-collar professionals.

The tie-up also expands its customer base from 10,000 to 25,000 companies and gives it reach in Indonesia and the Philippines.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 8.95% 257.68 Delayed Quote.21.49%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 0.23% 1661.3 Delayed Quote.-19.11%
