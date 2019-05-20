Thailand 1Q GDP +2.8% on Year; Dow Jones Poll +3.0%

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Thailand's economy lost momentum in the first three months of 2019 to grow at its slowest pace in more than four years.

Gross domestic product expanded by 2.8% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic planning arm said Tuesday.

Growth came in slower than the median 3.0% forecast by 13 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It was slowest since 2.4% growth was logged in fourth quarter of 2014.

The government body predicts the economy will grow by 3.3% to 3.8%.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com