Thailand 1Q GDP +2.8% on Year; Dow Jones Poll +3.0%

05/20/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Thailand's economy lost momentum in the first three months of 2019 to grow at its slowest pace in more than four years.

Gross domestic product expanded by 2.8% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic planning arm said Tuesday.

Growth came in slower than the median 3.0% forecast by 13 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It was slowest since 2.4% growth was logged in fourth quarter of 2014.

The government body predicts the economy will grow by 3.3% to 3.8%.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

