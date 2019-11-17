Log in
Thailand 3Q GDP Rose 2.4% On Year, Slightly Missing Poll Forecast

11/17/2019 | 11:02pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

Thailand's economy accelerated slightly in the third quarter, helped by government spending and private capital expenditure, though exports continued to shrink amid U.S.-China trade fights.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.4% in the September quarter from a year earlier, compared with the 2.3% growth in the previous three months, the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic-planning arm, said Monday.

That was slightly short of the median forecast of a 2.5% expansion in the third quarter by eight economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

For 2019, the government now expects the economy to expand 2.6%, compared with an earlier forecast of growth between 2.7% and 3.2%. The economy had expanded 4.1% in 2018.

Thailand's GDP grew 0.1% over the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, matching the economists' forecast.

Government spending rose 1.8% on year, accelerating from the 1.1% increase in the second quarter, while public investment gained 3.7% after rising 1.4% in the previous quarter. Private investment rose 2.4% after the second quarter's 2.1% increase.

Exports of goods and services contracted 1.0%, compared with a 7.9% drop in the second quarter, the data showed.

Private consumption, which accounts for about half of the Thai economy, rose 4.2%, compared with a 4.6% gain in the second quarter.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

