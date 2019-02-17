Thailand 4Q GDP +3.7% on Year; Dow Jones Poll +3.6%

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Thailand's economic growth gained some momentum in the fourth quarter on steady domestic demand and increase in private investment and exports.

Gross domestic product expanded 3.7% from a year earlier in the October-December period, from a revised 3.2% rise in the earlier quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic planning arm, said Monday.

Growth was higher than a median 3.6% forecast from a poll of 8 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Domestic demand improved slightly during the quarter as private consumption rose 5.3% from a year earlier, compared with a revised 5.2% gain in the third quarter. Private consumption makes up just under half the Thai economy.

Government spending rose 1.4%, after rising a revised 1.9% in the third quarter. Public investment fell 0.1% after rising a revised 4.2% in the third quarter.

The agriculture sector expanded 1.4% compared with revised 2.7% growth in the preceding quarter. Exports of goods and services rose 0.6%, compared with a drop of 0.9% in the third quarter.

Private investment rose 5.5% after increasing revised 3.8% in the previous quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the government body said economy grew by 0.8%, compared with a 0.6% increase forecast by the polled economists.

The government body also said the economy grew 4.1% in 2018 from a year ago.

