Thailand 4Q GDP +3.7% on Year; Dow Jones Poll +3.6%

02/17/2019 | 10:29pm EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Thailand's economic growth gained some momentum in the fourth quarter on steady domestic demand and increase in private investment and exports.

Gross domestic product expanded 3.7% from a year earlier in the October-December period, from a revised 3.2% rise in the earlier quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic planning arm, said Monday.

Growth was higher than a median 3.6% forecast from a poll of 8 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Domestic demand improved slightly during the quarter as private consumption rose 5.3% from a year earlier, compared with a revised 5.2% gain in the third quarter. Private consumption makes up just under half the Thai economy.

Government spending rose 1.4%, after rising a revised 1.9% in the third quarter. Public investment fell 0.1% after rising a revised 4.2% in the third quarter.

The agriculture sector expanded 1.4% compared with revised 2.7% growth in the preceding quarter. Exports of goods and services rose 0.6%, compared with a drop of 0.9% in the third quarter.

Private investment rose 5.5% after increasing revised 3.8% in the previous quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the government body said economy grew by 0.8%, compared with a 0.6% increase forecast by the polled economists.

The government body also said the economy grew 4.1% in 2018 from a year ago.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

