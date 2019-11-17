Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thailand GDP grows 0.1% quarter on quarter in third quarter; year on year below forecast at 2.4%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 10:01pm EST
Cars pass Skytrain construction site in Bangkok

Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest quarterly rate in a year in the third quarter, official data showed on Monday, leading the government to cut this year's growth estimate once again.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis, the weakest rate since a contraction in the third quarter of 2018, the National Economic and Social Development Council said.

That met the forecast 0.1% growth in a Reuters poll, and compared with the June quarter's revised 0.4% pace.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.4% in the third quarter, less than the forecast 2.6%. In April-June, growth was just 2.3%, the weakest pace in nearly five years.

The government lowered its 2019 GDP estimate to 2.6%, down from 2.7-3.2% forecast in August.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05pTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : FY3/2020 2Q Results Explanatory Materials
PU
10:01pThailand GDP grows 0.1% quarter on quarter in third quarter; year on year below forecast at 2.4%
RE
09:56p'Crown jewel' Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
RE
09:55p18 NOVEMBER 2019 : Calima Receives Approval for Production Facility
PU
09:47pFord bets Mustang muscle can sell an electric SUV
RE
09:35pAsia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate
RE
09:33pAsia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Binding agreement to acquire interest in Super Pit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Currencies off to cautious start, China-U.S. trade deal in focus
2FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
4'Crown jewel' Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Made in China - Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group