Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam track Wall Street gains, Singapore down

04/03/2020 | 12:13am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese stocks on Friday tracked Wall Street's gains as oil prices posted their biggest one-day surge, while the Singapore market fell on grim economic data from China.

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil output, despite a surge in the number of Americans filing jobless claims due to coronavirus related shutdowns.

However, no definitive agreement has been agreed upon by either side.

"Any sense of optimism may be fragile at this point, particularly given increasing strains in the physical oil market (lack of oil storage capacity)," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

The Thai index rose as much as 1.6%, with its prominent energy sector leading the gains. PTT and PTT Exploration and Production rose 8.9% and 7%, respectively.

Thailand will impose a nationwide night curfew from Friday to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister said on Thursday.

Shares in Vietnam climbed as much as 2%, with gains underpinned by financial and real estate stocks.

Indonesian equities rose up to 1.3%, with materials sector as the top gainer. Petroleum company PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk climbed over 14%.

On the downside, services activity in China - the region's biggest trading partner - shrank further in March after a month of public lockdowns and business closures while companies cut jobs at the fastest pace on record, a private survey showed on Friday.

Singapore stocks shed over 1%, with large-caps Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd losing more than 2% each.

Markets in Malaysia and the Philippines were also trading lower.

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED 3.69% 19.67 End-of-day quote.0.72%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.99% 22.2 End-of-day quote.6.32%
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK -2.78% 5250 End-of-day quote.-4.55%
PTT 6.03% 30.75 End-of-day quote.2.50%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION 7.14% 67.5 End-of-day quote.4.65%
