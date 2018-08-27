Thailand Kicks Off WELL Journey with Strong Market Traction for Healthy Buildings

The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) celebrated the most
recent stop of its WELL Journey in Bangkok, Thailand, with much fanfare
by bringing together a diverse group of local stakeholders committed to
promoting healthy buildings and healthy communities in the country.
The WELL v2™ pilot, the latest version of IWBI’s WELL Building Standard™
(WELL™) became the focus of the highly engaging forum on sustainability
held in Thailand’s capital city on August 21, 2018,at the
Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC). RISC is now
registered to pursue WELL Certification™.
IWBI collaborated with RISC owner Magnolia Quality Development
Corporation (MQDC) and Frasers Property to launch the WELL Journey event
in Bangkok. Industry stakeholders, including Thai developers,
sustainability experts, architects and designers, convened to express a
strong market demand for healthier buildings and communities in
Thailand, and how to promote WELL in their efforts to deliver health and
wellness benefits to the people in Thailand.
WELL Journey is a series of events organized by IWBI to celebrate local
achievements in WELL Certification, to engage and educate local
stakeholders to help them achieve WELL, and to raise awareness about the
role buildings and communities can play in advancing people’s health and
wellness. WELL Journey initially kicked off in Sanya, China, in 2017,
and since that time has been celebrated in multiple cities including
Shenzhen and Taipei. WELL Journey is scheduled to land in Hangzhou,
Chengdu, Shanghai and Beijing by the end of 2018.
Thailand is responding to the global WELL movement with a strong market
traction. So far, three projects of almost 6 million square feet in
total space are actively pursuing WELL Certification.
“What can we do to create a sustainable future? Why does sustainability
remain elusive to us all?” asked Associate Professor Dr. Singh
Intrachooto, chief adviser for RISC, when delivering the keynote
introduction to WELL Journey in Bangkok. “I believe committing to all
well-being may hold the key to sustainability; and when I say ALL
wellbeing I don’t mean just us, humans, since we won’t survive without
plants, insects, or animals. We then need to understand how to balance
the wellbeing of all living beings within our ecosystem if we stand any
chance of achieving sustainable developments.”
TCC Assets and Frasers Property, both major players in the Southeast
Asian real estate market, are at the forefront of WELL adoption. As big
believers in WELL, TCC Assets and Frasers Property have registered over
5 million square feet of their project space for WELL Certification,
including the high-profile commercial office towers at One Bangkok and
The PARQ. TCC Assets and Frasers Property are committed to registering
more projects for WELL Certification during the WELL Journey event.
“In recent years, the WELL Building Standard has emerged as the best
practice in design and construction supported by evidence-based medical
and scientific research,” said Anthony Arundell, director,
sustainability, smart city and estate management at Frasers Property.
“When we talk about sustainability, it no longer concerns purely the
environment. Today human sustainability is also a priority.”
“As we celebrate a booming real estate market in Thailand, it’s
important to ensure all stakeholders work together to build healthier
spaces where people work, live, learn and play,” said Tony Armstrong,
senior vice president of IWBI (Asia). He noted that WELL is designed as
a global system with local flexibilities so that countries such as
Thailand can employ interventions that are achievable and relevant for
their specific environment.
Panelists participating in the conference came from various backgrounds
but shared a concerted sense of urgency to address indoor environmental
challenges, underscoring how better buildings can help advance the
health and wellbeing of the people who use them every day. These experts
include Dr. Naree Phinyawatana, director of Atelier Ten (Asia); Dr.
Hyunju Jang, green building consultant for Africvs; and Lalit
Thitipaisal, environmental sustainability design manager at Meinhardt
Thailand.
“The cost of not doing WELL far outweighs any other concerns,” said Dr.
Naree Phinyawatana, Thailand’s first WELL Faculty member. “The return on
investment shows up not only in productivity enhanced, it shows up in a
better, healthier quality of life. And that matters.”
About MQDC and RISC
Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) is a business
unit of DTGO Corporation Limited (DTGO) that develops, invests in, and
manages villa, condominium, and mixed-use projects with a corporate
commitment ‘for all well-being’. MQDC develops residential and mixed-use
projects under the luxury Magnolias brand and the youthful, urban
Whizdom brand. The company has also set up The Aspen Tree to provide
eldercare residences and full-spectrum services, enabling ‘aging in
place’. Applying its philosophy of ‘sustainnovation’ MQDC aims to lead
its sector in sustainability. MQDC is determined to operate with concern
for all life on Earth, advancing this agenda through sustainable
development for the wider benefit of society. For more information,
visit www.mqdc.com.
The company supports the Bangkok-based Research & Innovation for
Sustainability Center (RISC), Asia’s first research base for sustainable
building with a focus on well-being, which provides public information
resources and operates an international network of researchers. RISC is
committed to making its resources available to spur change within
property sector. RISC curates Thailand’s first ‘eco-material library’,
for example, with publicly accessible samples and details of over 300
materials. More information is available at www.risc.in.th.
About TCC Assets
TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited is an investment holding and fully
integrated real estate company with a registered capital of THB 10
billion. Incorporated in 2013, it is part of the TCC Group, one of
Thailand’s most prominent conglomerates. TCC Assets’ investment themes
focus on enhancing asset value through insightful development of
products and services. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliated
companies, TCC Assets maintains a portfolio of residential, commercial,
and retail properties, along with hospitality and technology-related
services. For more information, please visit www.tccassets.com.
About Frasers Property:
Frasers Property Limited is a multi-national company that owns, develops
and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Listed on the
Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Company is organized
around five asset classes with total assets of approximately S$32
billion as at 30 June 2018. Frasers Property's assets range from
residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to logistics and
industrial in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China and Southeast Asia.
Its well-established hospitality business owns and / or operates
serviced apartments and hotels in over 80 cities across Asia, Australia,
Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company is unified by its
commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers
and stakeholders, leveraging on its knowledge and capabilities from
across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple
asset classes. For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com.
About IWBI and WELL
The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is leading the global
movement to transform our buildings and communities in ways that help
people thrive. The WELL v2 pilot is a recently launched version of its
popular WELL Building Standard, and the WELL Community Standard pilot is
a district scale rating system that sets a new global benchmark for
healthy communities. WELL is focused exclusively on the ways that
buildings and communities, and everything in them, can improve our
comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise,
our health and wellness. IWBI convenes and mobilizes the global wellness
real estate community through management of the WELL AP credential, the
pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational
resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness
everywhere. For more information about IWBI and WELL, please visit us here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180826005027/en/