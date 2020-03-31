Thailand Manufacturing PMI Hits Record Low in March

By Ronnie Harui



Thailand's manufacturing PMI fell to a record low in March as declines in output and new orders accelerated markedly, IHS Markit said Wednesday.

The index dropped to 46.7 in March from 49.5 in February, far below the 50 level separating expansion from contraction. This is the steepest decline in the performance of the manufacturing sector since the survey began in December 2015, IHS Markit said.

Total new orders dropped at the fastest rate since the survey began, reflecting a record decline in export sales. As such, factories slashed production volumes at a rate not seen since the suspension of work in November 2016 due to the mourning period for the former Thai king's death, IHS Markit said.

