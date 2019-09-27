Thailand September headline inflation rate seen easing to 0.44% - Reuters poll

The median forecast of 13 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to increase 0.44% in September from a year earlier, after 0.52% rise in August.

The central bank forecast headline inflation of 0.8% for this year, against its 1%-4% target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.43% in September, according to the poll. It was 0.49% in August.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) left its benchmark interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> unchanged at 1.50% after August's surprise reduction.

It will next review monetary policy on Nov. 6

