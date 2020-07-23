Log in
Thailand drops charges against Red Bull heir in deadly hit-and-run

07/23/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Criminal charges in Thailand have been dropped against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused in a hit-and-run that killed a police officer, police said on Friday.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya had faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death over an incident in 2012.

An arrest warrant has also been withdrawn, said Thanawut Sanguansuk, deputy head of Thonglor police station, told Reuters.

Vorayuth was accused of crashing his black Ferrari into a policeman on a motorcycle in Bangkok and fled the scene, dragging the officer's body for several dozen meters.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat. Writing by Orathai Sriring, Editing by Franklin Paul)
