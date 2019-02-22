Log in
Thailand ends higher as consumer, energy stocks gain; Indonesia slips

02/22/2019 | 07:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man passes a Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign at the central business district in Singapore

(Reuters) - Thailand recovered early losses to rise the most across Southeast Asian stock markets on Friday, boosted by gains in consumer and energy counters, while Indonesia was the worst hit.

Thai index climbed 0.7 percent, supported by gains in the consumer and materials sector, shrugging off a fall in the country's customs-cleared exports in January.

Thailand's customs-cleared exports dropped for a third straight month in January, falling 5.65 percent from a year earlier, compared to the one percent slip predicted by a Reuters poll.

Shares of CP All and PTT PCL boosted the index rising after both companies posted upbeat earnings on Thursday.

The Philippine index closed up 0.4 percent, with industrial stocks SM Investments Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures rising 0.8 and 2.4 percent, respectively.

"The bellwether index traded in the red throughout the afternoon session, falling to as low as 7,894.56 before heavy buying at the close catapulted the PSEi to 7,962.13, 30.83pts or 0.39 percent higher," a note from RCBC said.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian benchmark dipped 0.6 percent, hurt by financial and consumer stocks. But for the week, the index gained 1.8 percent snapping two straight weeks of losses.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia slipped 4.3 percent and Bank Mandiri dipped 3.1 percent

Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday and said it was looking at ways to boost loan growth, but indicated it was in no hurry to start rolling back last year's six benchmark hikes.

Malaysia's index ended 0.5 percent lower, snapping four straight sessions of gains, after the country recorded a fall in consumer prices for the month of January. For the week however, the index gained nearly 2 percent.

Malaysia's consumer prices fell for the first time in nearly a decade in January, on the back of lower fuel costs, but economists say deflation is unlikely to be sustained and would not lead to any change in monetary policy.

Healthcare and Telecom stocks weighed the index down with IHH Healthcare Bhd dropping 1.4 percent and Maxis Bhd shedding 2.3 percent.

Singapore index also ended slightly lower, following disappointing corporate earnings for the December quarter.

Wilmar International Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd fell after posting a drop in quarterly profits.

Singapore's consumer price index probably rose 0.6 percent in January from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, increasing slightly from 0.5 percent in December. The data is due on Monday.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job

