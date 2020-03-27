Thailand has 'big scheme' to ease virus impact as recession looms

The finance ministry has been asked to plan the scheme, which will focus on preserving jobs over the next 2-3 months, Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a meeting with the finance minister and the central bank governor.

"Most economic activity has stopped as people have been asked to stay home to curb the spread of the virus," Somkid said.

"The government must try to end the outbreak as soon as possible, so the economy can quickly recover. The later, the more difficult," he added.

The size of the stimulus has yet to be decided but the government is ready to issue a decree to borrow funds, Somkid said. "The figures are no limitation for the finance ministry".

The government recently introduced a series of stimulus measures worth billions of dollars to cushion the virus impact on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy which is heading into a recession.

Thailand on Friday reported 91 new cases of infections and one death, taking the total to 1,136 and five, respectively.

A state of emergency took effect on Thursday, with entry of non-resident foreigners banned.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) also introduced steps to support the financial markets, and last week made a surprise rate cut to a record low of 0.75%.

On Wednesday, the BOT left its policy rate steady but slashed its growth forecast this year to a 5.3% contraction from 2.8% growth seen earlier.

BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Friday monetary policy was not a targeted measure as fiscal policy in helping the economy.

Even before the outbreak, the trade-reliant economy has been hurt by declining exports amid global trade tensions, sluggish investment and a drought. Last year's growth was 2.4%, the weakest pace in five years.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon