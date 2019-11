Uttama Savanayana said he was confident that the government can handle the economy in the short term by working with relevant agencies.

"If necessary, we are ready to introduce additional measures as appropriate. We won't be slow definitely," he said.

The finance ministry has forecast economic growth of 2.8% this year, slowing from last year's 4.1%.

