Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thailand leads declines as most trade flat to lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 11:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Thai investor reads a newspaper in front of an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks traded flat to lower ahead of China and the United States resuming their trade negotiations, with Thailand leading declines amid domestic political turmoil.

The Thai index fell 0.7 percent. The Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday moved to block his elder sister's surprise bid to run for prime minister in March elections. Thailand's Election Commission is set to rule on the nomination later in the day.

"The King effectively barred his sister, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, from running for prime minister in an intervention that will send shockwaves through the country and turmoil into the forthcoming elections. We expect above-average volatility in both the currency and stock markets today as the street digests this news," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Losses in Thai equities were largely broad-based, with energy and telecom stocks serving as the biggest drags. Energy Absolute shed about 1.5 percent, while mobile services provider Advanced Info Service dropped nearly 3 percent.

Among other regional markets, Singapore shed about 0.6 percent as financial stocks weighed. Worries over the Chinese economy have cast a shadow over Singapore's prospects, owing to the island nation's large electronic exports to the country.

Lender DBS Group shed about 0.7 percent, while United Overseas Bank lost 0.9 percent.

A U.S. delegation is set to arrive in Beijing later in the day to recommence talks, ahead of the March 1 deadline to reach a trade deal. China is Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, and its trade tiff with the U.S. has exacted a heavy toll on the region.

Vietnam shares resumed trade after a week-long holiday and rose more than 1 percent to their highest since mid-December. Real estate and financial stocks led broad-based gains, with property developer Vingroup gaining 3.2 percent, while Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam adding 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

By Ambar Warrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/10Thailand leads declines as most trade flat to lower
RE
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/10Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count rise, trade concerns
RE
02/10Malaysia's December factory output up 3.4 percent year-on-year, above forecast
RE
02/10Dollar hovers near six-week highs on fresh trade, global growth worries
RE
02/10U.S. fund managers brace for consumer slowdown
RE
02/10Asian shares slip, looming U.S.-China trade talks in focus
RE
02/10UK public services face post-Brexit squeeze, forecasters warn
RE
02/10JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
2Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count rise, trade concerns
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian sovereign fund criticizes NAB's leadership..
4MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Brett Mitchell
5UBS GROUP : UBS : Chairman of Imperial Brands to quit amid board reform - The Times
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.