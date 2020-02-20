Thailand mulls visa-free entry for China

Photo: TravelMole

Thailand plans to offer visa-free entry for Chinese travellers to help speed up tourism recovery amid a huge decline in arrivals due to the covid-19 outbreak.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the number of arrivals from China plunged nearly 90% in the first week of February.

He said that trend will likely continue for the rest of February at least.

Thai tourism officials plan to push for the visa-free facility by the end of April if the outbreak is contained by then.

The Bank of Thailand says the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a decline in economic growth of about 2%.

However, visa-free status for the China market could significantly boost arrival numbers.

The tourism ministry believes it could get up to 1.5 million Chinese visitors a month by the summer if the outbreak is contained and there is a speedy recovery.

