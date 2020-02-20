Log in
Thailand mulls visa-free entry for China

02/20/2020 | 10:05pm EST

Photo: TravelMole

Thailand plans to offer visa-free entry for Chinese travellers to help speed up tourism recovery amid a huge decline in arrivals due to the covid-19 outbreak.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the number of arrivals from China plunged nearly 90% in the first week of February.

He said that trend will likely continue for the rest of February at least.

Thai tourism officials plan to push for the visa-free facility by the end of April if the outbreak is contained by then.

The Bank of Thailand says the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a decline in economic growth of about 2%.

However, visa-free status for the China market could significantly boost arrival numbers.

The tourism ministry believes it could get up to 1.5 million Chinese visitors a month by the summer if the outbreak is contained and there is a speedy recovery.

Read the full article at TravelMole: https://www.travelmole.com/news_feature.php?c=setreg&region=4&m_id=Y!nn_rs~Y!b&w_id=37215&news_id=2041469

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 03:01:00 UTC
