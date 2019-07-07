Log in
Thailand not happy with hot money - central bank chief

07/07/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob poses during an interview with Reuters at the Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is not happy with hot money flowing into the country and has sometimes taken action on excessive moves in the baht, the governor said on Monday.

Any intervention is not for a competitive advantage in trade, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

The baht's strength <THB=TH> has been driven by a weak dollar, foreign fund inflows and Thailand's large current account surplus, he said.

The baht has appreciated about 5.7% against the dollar so far this year, becoming the best performing currency in Asia.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

