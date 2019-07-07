Thailand not happy with hot money - central bank chief

Any intervention is not for a competitive advantage in trade, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

The baht's strength <THB=TH> has been driven by a weak dollar, foreign fund inflows and Thailand's large current account surplus, he said.

The baht has appreciated about 5.7% against the dollar so far this year, becoming the best performing currency in Asia.

