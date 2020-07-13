Thailand plans $3.2 bln soft loans to help tourism, services

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thailand plans 100 billion baht
($3.2 billion) of new soft loans to help small-and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) in the tourist and services sector hit by the
coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.
The loans will offer more relaxed conditions than the
central bank's 500-billion baht soft loan scheme, Uttama
Savanayana told reporters.
"These will reduce operators' costs and give them liquidity
to keep jobs. It should be released soon," he said.
The loans, to be provided by the Government Savings Bank,
will follow various relief measures for SMEs which the finance
minister has said employs 80% of the total workforce.
Although Thailand has recorded no domestic transmissions for
more than one month, the global impacts of the pandemic have hit
the economy badly, especially tourism, with a border closure
keeping visitors out and weaker demand for international air
travel set to slow its recovery.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is forecast to
contract by a record 8.1% this year, with foreign tourist
numbers tumbling by 80%, according to the central bank.
Separately, some 20 billion baht of soft loans will be
offered to retail vendors affected by the outbreak, Uttama said.
($1 = 31.27 baht)
(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon
Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)