Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thailand plans $3.2 bln soft loans to help tourism, services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:10am EDT

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thailand plans 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) of new soft loans to help small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourist and services sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.

The loans will offer more relaxed conditions than the central bank's 500-billion baht soft loan scheme, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

"These will reduce operators' costs and give them liquidity to keep jobs. It should be released soon," he said.

The loans, to be provided by the Government Savings Bank, will follow various relief measures for SMEs which the finance minister has said employs 80% of the total workforce.

Although Thailand has recorded no domestic transmissions for more than one month, the global impacts of the pandemic have hit the economy badly, especially tourism, with a border closure keeping visitors out and weaker demand for international air travel set to slow its recovery.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is forecast to contract by a record 8.1% this year, with foreign tourist numbers tumbling by 80%, according to the central bank.

Separately, some 20 billion baht of soft loans will be offered to retail vendors affected by the outbreak, Uttama said. ($1 = 31.27 baht) (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OF : Crisis measures work group formed to fight possible second coronavirus wave
PU
03:43aChina says 33 rivers hit record levels as floods situation remains 'grim'
RE
03:36aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : New energy car sector remains optimistic in long-term output
PU
03:35aFTSE 100 : London stocks track Asia rally on recovery hopes
RE
03:34aChina stocks rally, start-up index at over 4-1/2-year high on upbeat result hopes
RE
03:33aSpain says EU recovery fund debt is not charity
RE
03:29aFrench consumer spending has almost returned to normal levels - finance minister
RE
03:29aSouth African rand firms as dollar wobble lifts emerging currencies
RE
03:26aOPEC daily basket price stood at $43.46 a barrel Friday, 10 July 2020
PU
03:21aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 12, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Judith Wiese appointed Managing Board member and Labor Director of Siemens AG
2UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
4WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Banks Brace for Lending Hit to Profits -- WSJ
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy PM Conte says latest proposals over Atlantia insufficient - media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group