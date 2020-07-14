Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thailand's AIS says Huawei among bidders to build 5G core networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei sign is seen on its store near a traffic light in Beijing

Thailand's largest mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl said on Tuesday Huawei Technologies was among five companies bidding to build its 5G core networks as it ramped up investments this year.

AIS's disclosure came as the British government ordered Huawei equipment to be eliminated from the country's 5G network by 2027 following U.S. calls on its allies to exclude the Chinese company on security grounds.

Thailand, the United States' oldest ally in Asia, has said it would not exclude Chinese vendors from building its 5G infrastructure, but would stay mindful of any security issues.

AIS is near the final stage of selecting vendors from a list including Sweden's Ericsson, Finland's Nokia, China's ZTE and South Korea's Samsung, as well as the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker Huawei.

"We are in the process of selecting vendors for the proper 5G core networks," AIS president Hui Weng Cheong said, naming the five companies.

"When we do anything, we send our request for proposals to all five, because we don't want to pre-select," he said.

AIS planned to spend up to 45 billion baht (1 billion pounds) this year on infrastructure and aimed to build the first 5G core networks this month in the capital Bangkok and the industrial hub Eastern Economic Corridor, Hui said.

AIS announced last week a partnership with Huawei to sell 5G smartphones made by the Chinese company, which has repeatedly denied U.S.-led allegations that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.

Hui said the U.S. allegations around Huawei were "not proven" but said AIS would guard against possible security risks from Chinese vendors by including "very important clauses specifying what they shouldn't do, to protect ourselves".

Last month, Singapore's telecoms operators said they had selected Nokia and Ericsson over Huawei to build 5G core networks.

AIS shareholder Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) said it chose Ericsson to negotiate the provision of core and other networks.

Earlier this year, AIS rolled out its 5G services based on existing 4G infrastructure, putting Thailand ahead of other Southeast Asian countries in adopting the technology.

AIS holds the most 5G spectrum licences in the country following auctions in February, compared with its competitors True Pcl, backed by China Mobile, and Total Access Communication, owned by Norwegian firm Telenor.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE -0.27% 187.5 End-of-day quote.-11.97%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -1.27% 54.4 End-of-day quote.-16.95%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.75% 53800 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 6.02% 2.64 End-of-day quote.-20.48%
ZTE CORPORATION -2.97% 44.8 End-of-day quote.26.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pGoogle hit with 600,000 euro Belgian privacy fine
RE
01:42pWHO seeks to help poor Latam nations get 'subsidized' COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01:41pTime is pressing on EU leaders to agree budget, recovery fund -Merkel
RE
01:41pTIME IS PRESSING ON EU LEADERS TO AGREE BUDGET, RECOVERY FUND : Merkel
RE
01:38pUkraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week
RE
01:36pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Online Wild Horse Adoption Event to Feature 19 Horses from Southeast Oregon
PU
01:35pGoldman Sachs unit buys stake in Permira - sources
RE
01:30pThailand's AIS says Huawei among bidders to build 5G core networks
RE
01:25pCanadian winter set to further chill sales of restaurants amid pandemic
RE
01:23pGasoline boosts U.S. inflation; escalating COVID-19 cases seen suppressing demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group