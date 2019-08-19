Log in
Thailand's Economy Grew at Slowest Pace in Nearly Five Years in 2Q

08/19/2019 | 12:01am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Thailand's economy lost further momentum in the second quarter, growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years as the U.S.-China trade war continued to weigh on its exports.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.8% growth in the previous quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic-planning arm, said Monday. The growth matched the median 2.3% forecast of nine economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Second quarter growth was the slowest since the 1.1% growth recorded in the third quarter of 2014.

Exports of goods and services contracted 6.1%, maintaining the same pace of decline from the previous quarter, the data showed.

The agriculture sector also contracted 1.1%, compared with a revised 1.7% growth in the first quarter.

However, domestic demand softened as private consumption which accounts for nearly half of the Thai economy rose 4.4%, compared with a revised 4.9% gain in the first quarter.

Government spending rose 1.1%, slowing from the revised 3.4% increase in the first quarter, while public investment gained 1.4% after declining in the previous quarter. Private investment rose 2.2% after gaining 4.4% in the previous quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.6% versus economists' forecast for a 0.7% growth.

For 2019, the government body now expects the economy to grow 2.7%-3.2% from 3.3%-3.8% projected earlier. It expects exports to fall by 1.2% on year in 2019.

Weak global demand and a downturn in the tourism sector are likely to remain key drags on the economy over the coming quarters, Capital Economics said in a note.

"Exports are also likely to struggle, if as we expect, global growth continues to slow and the trade war between China and the U.S. escalates further," it said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

