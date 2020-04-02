Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thailand's PTTEP could delay some projects due to oil price collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:47am EDT

Thai energy company PTT Exploration and Production could miss its sales target due to the oil price collapse and coronavirus outbreak, and is considering delaying some projects, it said on Thursday.

PTTEP, Thailand's largest oil and gas producer, has a sales target of 388,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the year. It said it could now miss that goal by up to 5%.

The company had set an investment budget of $4.6 billion for 2020 with exploration plans in Malaysia and Myanmar. In February, it was granted an exploration concession in Oman with France's Total.

Now, however, it could postpone exploration plans for some projects to prepare for a prolonged period of low oil prices, Chief Executive Phongsthorn Thavisin said. He did not specify which projects might be delayed.

Phongsthorn said PTTEP was able to handle oil price volatility for at least two to three years, adding that its financial position was strong due to high liquidity.

The company has taken price insurance risk for some of its crude, which accounts for 30% of sales. Some 70% of its sales came from natural gas, most of which had minimum purchase agreements, PTTEP said.

International oil prices have fallen about 50% to under $26 a barrel since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large oil producers failed to extend an output deal last month.

PTTEP said it would press ahead with its plans for the Bongkot and Erawan natural gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand. It aims to extract 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2022-2023 in a production-sharing agreement with the government.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PTT 6.03% 30.75 End-of-day quote.2.50%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION 7.14% 67.5 End-of-day quote.4.65%
TOTAL 5.13% 37.06 Real-time Quote.-28.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aHERBALIFE NUTRITION : World Food Program USA Allocates $333,000 in Emergency Response Funds from Herbalife Nutrition's Nutrition for Zero Hunger Initiative to Assist Coronavirus Pandemic Efforts
BU
09:05aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:05a1010DATA : Launches Dedicated Effort to Help with COVID-19 Market Demand Challenges
BU
09:05aRAND CAPITAL : Announces Virtual Participation and Location Change for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09:05aInZinc Announces Amendments to Indy Sedex Option Agreement
NE
09:05aLargest Statistically Significant Study by 6,200 Multi-Country Physicians on COVID-19 Uncovers Treatment Patterns and Puts Pandemic in Context
BU
09:05aEYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG : Eyemaxx suspends 2019/2020 forecast - Waiver of dividend proposed
EQ
09:05aTrex brings sustainble solutions to hgtv® smart home 2020
GL
09:05aNINTENDO DOWNLOAD : Good Job, Fantastic Four!
BU
09:04aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
2CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt
4CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group