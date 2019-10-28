Thailand's September foreign tourist arrivals up 10% year-on-year - ministry

A total of 2.9 million tourists in September spent 139.6 billion baht ($4.62 billion), up 8.73% from a year earlier.

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, totalled 852,130 in September, up 31.56% from a year earlier. It rose 18.89% in August.

In the January-September period, overall tourist arrivals totalled 29.47 million, up 3.5% from a year earlier.

Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP).

For a graph on Thailand's foreign tourists, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/7874/7805/Thailand's%20foreign%20tourists.png

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; editing by Uttaresh.V)