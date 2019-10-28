Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thailand's September foreign tourist arrivals up 10% year-on-year - ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:57am EDT
Long-tail boats with tourists are seen in a beach in Koh Poda island near Krabi, Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 10.11% in September from a year earlier, after an increase of 7.35% in August, the tourism ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2.9 million tourists in September spent 139.6 billion baht ($4.62 billion), up 8.73% from a year earlier.

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, totalled 852,130 in September, up 31.56% from a year earlier. It rose 18.89% in August.

In the January-September period, overall tourist arrivals totalled 29.47 million, up 3.5% from a year earlier.

Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP).

For a graph on Thailand's foreign tourists, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/7874/7805/Thailand's%20foreign%20tourists.png

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; editing by Uttaresh.V)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aAsian shares rise to three-month highs, dollar waits for Fed
RE
02:12aLONG BLOCKCHAIN : Enters into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Merge with Stran Promotional Solutions, a leader in the Promotional Solutions Industry
PU
02:07aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : More efficient environmental laws essential
PU
01:35aThai September factory output seen down 2% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
01:26aDollar picks up before Federal Reserve meeting, pound braces for EU meeting on Brexit
RE
01:17aIMF stresses urgency of reforms in Lebanon to restore economic stability
RE
01:16aDollar picks up before Fed, pound braces for EU meeting on Brexit
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aThailand's September foreign tourist arrivals up 10% year-on-year - ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SIAM CEMENT PCL : SIAM CEMENT PCL : Thai Siam Cement's packaging unit set for $1 billion IPO - sources
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED : CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : FY19 Corporate Governance Statement
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : 3Q Net Profit Falls, Missing Expectation
5S&P 500 : Small oil-and-gas companies get cold shoulder from large banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group