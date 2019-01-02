Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thailand's future monetary policy tightening would be gradual - central bank minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 05:59am CET
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy committee expects any future policy tightening would be gradual after the central bank's first rate hike since 2011 in December, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Thailand's policy committee voted 5-2 to raise the one-day repurchase rate <THCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, to curb risks to financial stability.

After the increase, the rate is still only 50 basis points above its all-time low.

The committee viewed that "accommodative monetary policy would remain appropriate in the period ahead, and that the policy rate increase would be gradual and not in a continuous manner as in the past," the minutes said.

The MPC will next review policy on Feb. 6, and most analysts expect no policy change.

After the December hike, the committee viewed that "the policy rate at 1.75 percent would remain accommodative and conducive to growth across economic sectors," they said.

The committee thought the economy was strong enough to handle the rate increase, despite a moderation in growth.

The two dissenting members who voted against the hike argued that accommodative monetary policy remained necessary to support economic growth.

At the December meeting, the central bank cut its 2018 economic growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent and lowered its 2019 estimate to 4.0 percent from 4.2 percent.

Growth in 2017 was 3.9 percent, the best in five years.

For the full minutes: https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/MonetaryPolicy/MonetPolicyComittee/ReportMPC/Minute_N2/MPC_Minutes_82018_jr0ijjmq.pdf

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aStocks nurse New Year hangover as China data disappoint
RE
12:24aStocks nurse New Year hangover as China data disappoint
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aGlobal stocks nurse New Year hangover as China data disappoint
RE
12:11aYen gains as growth concerns dampen risk appetite; Aussie stumbles
RE
12:04aOil opens 2019 with losses on surging supply, signs of economic slowdown
RE
01/01Thailand's future monetary policy tightening would be gradual - central bank minutes
RE
01/01Indonesia Annual CPI Eased in December but Beat Forecasts -- Update
DJ
01/01Indonesia Annual CPI Eased in December but Beat Forecasts
DJ
01/01Indonesia December inflation cools, stays within central bank target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
3IRON MOUNTAIN INC : IRON MOUNTAIN : Acquires Lane Archive Technologies Limited, Expanding Operational Presence..
4ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : ECOBANK GHANA : Chooses MFS Africa as Digital Payment Partner
5Globe Business enters data center JV with TechZone
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.