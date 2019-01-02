Thailand's future monetary policy tightening would be gradual - central bank minutes

The Bank of Thailand's policy committee voted 5-2 to raise the one-day repurchase rate <THCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, to curb risks to financial stability.

After the increase, the rate is still only 50 basis points above its all-time low.

The committee viewed that "accommodative monetary policy would remain appropriate in the period ahead, and that the policy rate increase would be gradual and not in a continuous manner as in the past," the minutes said.

The MPC will next review policy on Feb. 6, and most analysts expect no policy change.

After the December hike, the committee viewed that "the policy rate at 1.75 percent would remain accommodative and conducive to growth across economic sectors," they said.

The committee thought the economy was strong enough to handle the rate increase, despite a moderation in growth.

The two dissenting members who voted against the hike argued that accommodative monetary policy remained necessary to support economic growth.

At the December meeting, the central bank cut its 2018 economic growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent and lowered its 2019 estimate to 4.0 percent from 4.2 percent.

Growth in 2017 was 3.9 percent, the best in five years.

For the full minutes: https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/MonetaryPolicy/MonetPolicyComittee/ReportMPC/Minute_N2/MPC_Minutes_82018_jr0ijjmq.pdf

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes)