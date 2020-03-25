Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Thailand warns economy to contract in 2020, but holds fire on rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:01am EDT
Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

Thailand's central bank sharply downgraded its economic outlook for 2020 on Wednesday but kept interest rates on hold, warning that the impact from the coronavirus pandemic will be "severe".

Thailand's central bank voted 4-2 to keep the one-day repurchase rate <THCBIR=ECI> rate steady at 0.75% after cutting it last week by 25 basis points to record lows.

But the Bank of Thailand slashed its 2020 GDP forecast to minus 5.3%, which will be the first contraction since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has cut rates four times since August as its tourism and manufacturing sectors struggle to overcome widespread disruptions to travel and factory supply chains.

In a Reuters poll, 10 economists had predicted a 25 bp cut on Wednesday while nine others forecast no policy change.

Tourism is a key growth driver for Thailand, which is considered one of the economies most vulnerable to the virus in Southeast Asia due to its heavy reliance on Chinese tourists and China trade. Foreign tourist receipts accounted for 11% of Thailand's GDP last year.

Thailand on Wednesday reported 107 new cases of virus infections, taking the total to 934. Four people have died.

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:01aThailand warns economy to contract in 2020, but holds fire on rates
RE
03:23aSouth Africa's central bank begins bond buying programme to ease liquidity crunch
RE
01:47aAustralia central bank buys semi-government bonds as state revenues crunched by coronavirus
RE
03/24In wait-and-see mode, Nigeria's central bank holds rates
RE
03/24Emerging market bond funds suffered disproportionately in past month
RE
03/24Australia central bank pumps in liquidity, buys bonds as deep recession looms
RE
03/23U.S. junk bonds fall despite unprecedented Fed stimulus
RE
03/23Bank of Canada can buy corporate, municipal bonds if necessary
RE
03/21EU eyes use of bailout fund to unlock unlimited ECB bond buying
RE
03/20Bank of England ramps up bond-buying, cuts rates to near zero
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
4SMCP S.A : SMCP S A : - 2019 FY Results
5ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Statement on SOLIRIS® (eculizumab) and COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group