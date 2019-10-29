Thales and Ground Labs Collaborate on New Data Privacy and Security Solution

Partnership will remove data discovery complexity and accelerate achieving compliance amidst the growing number of privacy and data security regulations

Ground Labs, a global expert in sensitive data discovery, today announced a strategic partnership with Thales that will bring to market a more seamless way for organizations to discover and remediate sensitive data. The collaboration will create a unified solution that enables optimal data management and protection, and supports requirements from evolving compliance regulations including the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and HIPAA.

“Our partnership with Thales will introduce a solution that eases complexity and saves time in securing sensitive data, promoting compliance with global, regional and local privacy and data regulations. In turn, organizations will be able to rest assured that the best data management and protection tools are being applied to their most critical information,” said Don Kaye, chief revenue officer at Ground Labs. “We share a common mission to protect our customers, regardless of where they store their data. I believe this collaboration is a true testimony to the power and capability of Ground Labs’ technology, chosen by Thales to meet the needs of its customers and expand the capabilities of its industry-leading technology.”

“As data mobility increases and compliance regulations evolve, organizations must be able to quickly find and secure sensitive data wherever it resides,” said Todd Moore, vice president, encryption products for cloud protection and licensing activity, Thales. “All companies want to know where sensitive data is being created and stored across their business, and Thales delivers the ability to simplify data security throughout their IT infrastructure. We welcome Ground Labs into the Thales partner ecosystem, and are excited about the immediate value this new partnership will bring to our existing and new customers.”

About Ground Labs

Ground Labs, the leading provider of sensitive data discovery solutions, enables organizations to find, secure and remediate all of their sensitive data across multiple types and locations — whether it’s stored on-premise or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the enterprise to confidently mitigate risk and find sensitive data. For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto). Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organizations and governments in their decisive moments. For more information, visit www.thalesgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005024/en/