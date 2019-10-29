Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thales and Ground Labs Collaborate on New Data Privacy and Security Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Partnership will remove data discovery complexity and accelerate achieving compliance amidst the growing number of privacy and data security regulations

Ground Labs, a global expert in sensitive data discovery, today announced a strategic partnership with Thales that will bring to market a more seamless way for organizations to discover and remediate sensitive data. The collaboration will create a unified solution that enables optimal data management and protection, and supports requirements from evolving compliance regulations including the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and HIPAA.

“Our partnership with Thales will introduce a solution that eases complexity and saves time in securing sensitive data, promoting compliance with global, regional and local privacy and data regulations. In turn, organizations will be able to rest assured that the best data management and protection tools are being applied to their most critical information,” said Don Kaye, chief revenue officer at Ground Labs. “We share a common mission to protect our customers, regardless of where they store their data. I believe this collaboration is a true testimony to the power and capability of Ground Labs’ technology, chosen by Thales to meet the needs of its customers and expand the capabilities of its industry-leading technology.”

“As data mobility increases and compliance regulations evolve, organizations must be able to quickly find and secure sensitive data wherever it resides,” said Todd Moore, vice president, encryption products for cloud protection and licensing activity, Thales. “All companies want to know where sensitive data is being created and stored across their business, and Thales delivers the ability to simplify data security throughout their IT infrastructure. We welcome Ground Labs into the Thales partner ecosystem, and are excited about the immediate value this new partnership will bring to our existing and new customers.”

About Ground Labs
Ground Labs, the leading provider of sensitive data discovery solutions, enables organizations to find, secure and remediate all of their sensitive data across multiple types and locations — whether it’s stored on-premise or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the enterprise to confidently mitigate risk and find sensitive data. For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com.

About Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto). Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organizations and governments in their decisive moments. For more information, visit www.thalesgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42aGOLDIN FINANCIAL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
04:42aEVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Connected transaction issue of new shares to a connected person under specific mandate and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:42aDAISHO MICROLINE : Update announcement
PU
04:42aXINTE ENERGY : Announcement - unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:42aCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Financial and operational highlights for the third quarter ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:42aMMG : Supplemental announcement on resignation of independent non-executive director
PU
04:41aCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Broadcaster CME shares fall 6% after PPF deal
RE
04:39aTrade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs. Swiss franc for a third day
RE
04:39aALPHABET : Google to Face Court on Claims It Misled Australians on Personal Data -- Update
DJ
04:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing to Commence Sales of GR Supra GT4 in March 2020 to Europe
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP : profits slump 40% on weaker oil prices, but beat forecasts
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit
5ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group