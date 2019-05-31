Thanh Nam Construction and Investment JSC : Cotana Group implemented a resort real estate project in Hue

Following the success of the Eco garden project in An Van Duong new urban area will be started on June 7th, 2019, Cotana Group is researching on the project of eco-resort complex - natural museum and golf course in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province.

Previously, on March 13rd, 2019, the People's Committee of Thua Thien Hue province issued Official Letter No. 1385 / UBND-XD regarding the unification of the policy to allow Cotana Group Joint Stock Company to study and plan this project.

AND on the last May 18th, 2019, at the Office of the Provincial People's Committee, Mr. Phan Ngoc Tho - Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee chaired the meeting to listen to Cotana Group Joint Stock Company report on the project of the Resort Complex, ecology - natural museum and golf course in Phong Dien district. Attending the meeting, there were enough leaders of Departments of Thua Thien Hue Province. After listening to the idea report of the proposed investment project research project of Mr. Dao Ngoc Thanh - Chairman of Cotana Group, provincial leaders and Departments of Thua Thien Hue province highly appreciated the idea plan, design plan and expect Cotana to have a detailed implementation plan early.

In the conclusion after the meeting, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Phan Ngoc Tho welcomed and appreciated the positive and effort of Cotana Group and evaluated the proposed plan of Cotana Group in accordance with air space and conditions, meeting the demand of tourism development in the northern region of Thua Thien Hue province. Mr. Phan Ngoc Tho also asked the relevant departments and units to support and create maximum conditions for investors to continue to improve investment research plans and report to the Provincial People's Committee for consideration.

The project of eco-resort complex - natural museum and golf course is expected to be spread by an area of ​​about 485 ha in the area of ​​Ngu Ho - Bau Bang, Phong Dien District, Thua Thien Hue Province. The project was developed with the aim of accelerating the process of urbanization and socio-economic development for the locality and attracting tourists, creating more jobs and increasing revenues for the government budget.

The project is designed with 5 unique main spaces:

Green oasis in the desert with tropical forest villas, water villas, floating villas.

The area of ​​medical examination and treatment with high quality traditional medical services is based on the remedy of Royal hospital of Nguyen Dynasty.

Island experience highlights the reptile museum, insects and cactus museum.

The area provides sustainable food with dishes from insects and organic agricultural farms.

The first and only sand hill golf area in Vietnam.

The project is a wonderful combination of tropical landscapes with desert sand dunes to bring a new experience to visitors and residents here.

After completion, the project will change the appearance of the area and bring Thua Thien Hue province an additional tourist attraction.