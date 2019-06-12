Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thanh Nam Construction and Investment JSC : Happy 26th birthday of Cotana Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:54am EDT

In June 2019, Cotana Group welcomed the 26th birthday at Lang Co beach - Hue. The land of the ancient capital was chosen as the venue for the special event of the Company - because it marked Cotana's brand name with the Eco Garden project.

The Board of Directors turned champaign, cut the cake to celebrate the 26th birthday of Cotana Group.

Celebrating birthday at a place more than 700km from Hanoi but the atmosphere is still very warm, familiar with the attendance of the Board of Directors, staff, representatives of subsidiaries and member companies in Cotana Group. Sharing at the party, Mr. Dao Ngoc Thanh, Chairman of Cotana Group - one of the founders of the company, sent his sincere thanks to all the Board of Directors, Cotana staff - who have always accompanied and work hard for Cotana has grown constantly over the years. He also hopes that Cotana Group will grow more and more and every birthday party will always be happy and cozy like this.

Financial Accounting Department

Coming to Lang Co on this occasion, Cotana Group's staff also had the opportunity to experience moments of rest and play in a harmonious and united atmosphere. The vacation is not long, but it is very memorable because it brings a meaningful exchange opportunity for the members of the company. Summer vacation is one of the practical activities of the Board of Directors and Cotana Group Trade Union, which is annually organized to encourage and motivate the spirit as well as ensure the rights of employees working at the Company. This is also the occasion for employees to renew their labor force to work harder after each holiday.

Disclaimer

Thanh Nam Construction and Investment JSC published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aHONDA MOTOR : Edmunds compares the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot
AQ
06:12aARCIMOTO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aPROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aENM : 12 Jun 2019 List of directors and their role and function
PU
06:09aBRITISH SMALLER VCT : BSC Issue of Equity and Interim Dividend Payment
PU
06:09aENM : 12 Jun 2019 Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, Retirement of Director and Changes in the Composition of Board Committees
PU
06:09aTOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Teledyne e2v's Emerald 67M, Ultra-high Resolution Image Sensor Now Available
PU
06:09aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Eliminating child labor from PMI's leaf supply chain
PU
06:08aSOFTBANK : Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines plans to restart smelter on June 22
RE
06:06aAEGION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : First Half Pre-Close Trading Update 2019
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About