Thanh Nam Construction and Investment JSC : Happy 26th birthday of Cotana Group

In June 2019, Cotana Group welcomed the 26th birthday at Lang Co beach - Hue. The land of the ancient capital was chosen as the venue for the special event of the Company - because it marked Cotana's brand name with the Eco Garden project.

The Board of Directors turned champaign, cut the cake to celebrate the 26th birthday of Cotana Group.

Celebrating birthday at a place more than 700km from Hanoi but the atmosphere is still very warm, familiar with the attendance of the Board of Directors, staff, representatives of subsidiaries and member companies in Cotana Group. Sharing at the party, Mr. Dao Ngoc Thanh, Chairman of Cotana Group - one of the founders of the company, sent his sincere thanks to all the Board of Directors, Cotana staff - who have always accompanied and work hard for Cotana has grown constantly over the years. He also hopes that Cotana Group will grow more and more and every birthday party will always be happy and cozy like this.

Coming to Lang Co on this occasion, Cotana Group's staff also had the opportunity to experience moments of rest and play in a harmonious and united atmosphere. The vacation is not long, but it is very memorable because it brings a meaningful exchange opportunity for the members of the company. Summer vacation is one of the practical activities of the Board of Directors and Cotana Group Trade Union, which is annually organized to encourage and motivate the spirit as well as ensure the rights of employees working at the Company. This is also the occasion for employees to renew their labor force to work harder after each holiday.