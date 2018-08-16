Thank you to Annual Conference Sponsors to date

Diamond Club Level $2750
Agrecom, Inc.; Aviagen North America; Boehringer Ingelheim; Cobb-Vantress, Inc.; Darling Ingredients; International Paper; Phibro Animal Health
Gold Club Level $1500
Alltech; Aviagen Turkeys / Select Genetics; Elanco Animal Health; Foster Farms; Haley Farms Inc.; Marel, Inc; Petaluma Poultry; Phileo Lesaffre Animal Care; Valley Fresh Foods Inc.; Veterinary Service Inc.
Silver Club Level $1000
Alpha Inc. + Chore Tine Inc.; Big Dutchman; Diamond V; DiBudui & DeFendis; Diversified AG; Merck; J.S. West & Companies; Morris & Associates; Safe Foods Corporation; Shepard Bros. Inc.; Squab Producers of California; Strand Ag Supply; Silvercote Insulation; Volk Enterprises; Wildenberg Farms, INC.; Zacky Farms
