Thanksgiving Adult Entertainment at Intertops Casino Includes $150,000 Golden Leaves Casino Bonus Contest

As autumn leaves turn to gold, Thanksgiving can’t be far away. There’s plenty of Thanksgiving adult entertainment this month at Intertops Casino, including a $150,000 casino bonus contest and an up to $500 deposit bonus.

During the $150,000 Golden Leaves Casino Bonus Contest, which continues until December 9th, players will compete with each other for bonuses up to $500 each, every week. Players earn points when they play any real-money online casino game at Intertops and players with the most points win top bonuses. At the end of the contest, there will be a Final Draw and one of the weekly winners will win another $1000 (with no wagering requirements attached).

For more Thanksgiving adult entertainment, casino staff have put together some fun ideas for ways to enjoy the long holiday weekend together. Suggestions range from playing board games to reminiscing over family photo albums and of course that traditional Thanksgiving pastime, watching football.

“Thanksgiving is family time,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “But when the kids are out playing or tucked in their beds for the night, there’s lots of ways to enjoy your time with your friends and relatives over the holiday.”

The casino’s Thanksgiving Adult Entertainment Ideas page includes a special coupon code for a 125% (up to $500) Thanksgiving casino bonus.

The world’s most trusted online casino for more than 20 years, Intertops Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Every month, players enjoy the extra thrill of competing with each other for top weekly bonuses.

