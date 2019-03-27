Thasos' Flagship Real-Time Foot Traffic Product “ConsumerStreams” Now Available on the Open:FactSet™ Marketplace

New York, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thasos, an alternative data intelligence firm that transforms location information from mobile phones worldwide into real-time, objective and actionable insights, today announced an agreement with FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry leading services, to offer geolocation data on the Open:FactSet Marketplace (OFM).



The OFM will feature Thasos’ ConsumerStreams product, which covers over 120 publicly-listed consumer companies, providing daily foot traffic data from their U.S. locations, with historical data available back to 2015 for time series analysis. The agreement is emblematic of the rapid growth in the use of alternative data, as banks and traditional market data firms strive to provide a complete picture of economic and business activity for their investor clients. ConsumerStreams provides data on visits to retailers, restaurants, hotels, theme parks and other consumer-facing companies.

The Open:FactSet Marketplace offers pre-linked, harmonized third-party data and solutions alongside FactSet’s own leading data feeds and applications. The platform encompasses diverse datasets covering numerous analytical angles, from environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sentiment data to shipping feeds and geolocation.

“We are thrilled to be working with industry-leader FactSet to magnify the impact of alternative data as it continues to become a necessity for investors,” said Greg Skibiski, Founder and CEO of Thasos. “As Thasos grows, we’re pleased to be working with a company with the unparalleled reach of FactSet. Thasos intelligence will now be helping even more of the world’s top investors make smart and insightful decisions in the capital markets.”

“When we launched the Open:FactSet Marketplace, we committed to providing our clients with high quality, innovative data,” said Richard Newman, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Content and Technology Solutions at FactSet. “We are pleased to be working with Thasos to offer wide-ranging geolocation data to our clients, helping them weave increased knowledge and deeper insight into their investment processes.”

Open:FactSet Marketplace clients can utilize the Thasos ConsumerStreams DataFeed to help identify and evaluate investment opportunities, as well as cross-validate other sources of data and information.

Thasos is an award-winning alternative data intelligence firm based in New York City. Founded in 2011, Thasos transforms real-time location data from mobile phones into objective and actionable information on the performance of businesses, markets, and economies worldwide. Clients include institutional investors and commercial real estate firms, who receive daily customer visitation and related customer attributes for thousands of properties linked to private and publicly traded companies across the U.S.

Thasos’ management, investors and advisors are a who’s who of data scientists, hedge fund executives and academics, including PDT Co-Founder Ken Nickerson, former D.E. Shaw Chief Risk Officer Peter Bernard, MIT Media Lab Co-Creator Sandy Pentland and Andrew Lo, Director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at the MIT Sloan School of Management.



