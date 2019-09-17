That's a Wrap: VirTra's August Advanced Trainer Certification is Complete

5 Days of Advanced Training Simulators and Weapon Kits

After a five-day course dedicated to using VirTra's simulators and programs, this class of newly-certified trainers posed for a photo before receiving their certificates. VirTra's specialists taught these law enforcement personnel the ins and outs of each simulator's capabilities.

The course is called Advanced Trainer Certification Course (ATCC), a 40-hour combined lecture and hands-on training course for law enforcement and military to be able to further integrate simulation training into their programs and learn new features and tips. Participants gather in VirTra's demo room where they are seated classroom-style near a V-ST PRO®, V-180® and V-300®.

The amazing customers were from agencies spanning the country from Dallas P.D. in Texas to San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office in California. Among them are System Installation Coordinator Nate Scharr, Subject Matter Expert (SME) Mike Clark and Training Coordinator Tony Montanarella.

The class was instructed by the three specialists mentioned above, along with SME Lon Bartel who explained the science behind simulation training. On the first day of ATCC, Lon reminded the class why simulation training is a higher standard of learning. He presented concepts that guests could bring to their departments to strengthen the foundation of their training programs.

In the following four days, instruction was more hands-on as attendees practiced everything from assembling weapon kits to creating their own scenarios and course of fire on the V-300, V-180 and V-ST PRO.

One of the highlights was during the final day when participants got to network and work together to create unique authoring scenarios utilizing the V-Author® software. First, the class divided into three groups and followed along with instructors on laptops as they navigated V-Author. Later, the groups were assigned to one of the three simulators and began to collaborate. At the end of the day, each team presented their custom scenario to the rest of the class.

ATCC students were able to use different weapons in V-Marksmanship® where different lanes were set up and each participant could test his/her aim. In the photo to the left, participants observed where their bullets hit the target after shooting. The class was able to experiment with a number of conditions and targets, getting to experience how a simulated range can be just like a real one-only without the cost and cleanup of ammo.

These quarterly ATCC sessions ensure that VirTra's customers are getting everything they need out of their use of force simulators to be successful training departments. This technology may not be familiar to everyone, and in order to see its benefits, understanding how to operate it is crucial. Additionally, Nate discussed troubleshooting and offered easy solutions to common concerns.

Attendees were encouraged to fill out evaluations at the end of each day. This allows VirTra specialists to continue improving the course based on feedback. VirTra aims to teach its customers in the best way possible, so evaluations are based on how effective attendees found the curriculum and how it is being taught.

VirTra hosts four ATCC sessions per year at its headquarters in Tempe, AZ. The next and final course for 2019 will take place November 18-22 and is already sold out. For more information, visit our training courses page. ATCC sessions fill up quickly, so don't wait too long to sign up!