The 10 Investing Questions That Matter Today: Ric Edelman's New Public Television Special to Air August 31 on WETA TV

A new television special from Ric Edelman premieres Monday, August 31 at 8pm on PBS affiliate WETA in Washington, DC. The program, Ric Edelman: The 10 Investing Questions That Matter Today, helps consumers determine if they are managing their investments properly during the pandemic.

Edelman is an acclaimed financial educator and he is in the Barron’s Financial Advisor Hall of Fame. He’s the host of the popular weekend call-in show that’s aired on WMAL Radio for nearly 30 years, and a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 10 books on personal finance. Edelman is also founder of Edelman Financial Engines, America’s largest independent financial planning and investment advisor.

Ric Edelman: The 10 Investing Questions That Matter Today, presents viewers with 10 yes-no questions all investors must ask themselves today, to determine whether their investment strategy is best for them during this pandemic. As a viewer, you’ll know all the answers because the questions are about you, not the financial markets – and your answers may reveal what your investment strategy should be, which Edelman explains in the program.

“Covid-19’s impact on the economy has been unprecedented, and investors must confirm that they’re managing their investments correctly,” said Edelman, who is considered one of the most influential thought leaders in the financial planning and investment management profession.

In addition to the August 31 premier, WETA is airing the program multiple times in September. The full schedule can be found here.

About Ric Edelman

Ric is a financial advisor and has been recognized as one of the most influential people in the financial planning and investment management profession by three leading trade publications: Investment Advisor[1], RIABiz[2] and InvestmentNews[3]. Three times he has been ranked as the nation’s #1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron’s[4]. In 2004, he was inducted into Research magazine’s Financial Advisor Hall of Fame[5] and in 2019, the Barron’s Hall of Fame[6]. In 2017, he received the IARFC’s Lifetime Achievement Award[7]. Ric is also a Distinguished Lecturer at Rowan University, an award-winning host of one of the longest-running radio shows on personal finance in the country, a producer of award-winning specials for Public Television, and a #1 New York Times bestselling author who has written 10 books on personal finance.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by both InvestmentNews[8] and Barron’s[9] with over 150 planner offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $220 billion in assets[10]. Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

