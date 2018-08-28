The $11.73 Billion Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to 2026: Increasing Awareness for Animal Health in Emerging Countries Provides Ample Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Veterinary
According to the report, the market accounted for $6.44 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $11.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
6.9% from 2017 to 2026.
Growing figure of livestock disease, increasing adoption of companion
animals and rising frequency of zoonotic diseases are some of the
factors that are fuelling the market growth. On the other side, high
costs are hampering the market growth. However, awareness in emerging
countries regarding animal health provides ample opportunity to the
market.
North America is expected to have the highest market share throughout
the forecasting period due to the awareness for prevention of
animal-to-human transmission diseases and lower investment in research
and development in the animal vaccine on compared to human vaccine area
may propel the Veterinary Vaccines market.
Types Covered
-
Porcine Vaccines
-
Poultry Vaccines
-
Livestock Vaccines
-
Companion Animal Vaccines
-
Cattle Vaccines
-
Aquaculture Vaccines
-
Veterinary Viral Vaccines
-
Veterinary Bacterial Vaccines
-
Veterinary Parasite Vaccines
-
Veterinary Vaccines for Infectious Diseases
-
Other Animal Vaccines
Technologies Covered
-
Live Attenuated Vaccines
-
Inactivated Vaccines
-
Toxoid Vaccines
-
Recombinant Vaccines
-
Subunit Vaccines
-
DNA Vaccines
-
Conjugate Vaccines
-
Other Vaccines
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Type
6 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Technology
7 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Bayer Healthcare
-
Jinyu Bio-Technology
-
Tianjin Ringpu
-
Biogenesis Bago
-
IDT Biologika
-
Hipra
-
Hester
-
Phibro Animal Health
-
Vetoquinol
-
Virbac
-
Merck Animal Health
-
Zoetis Animal Healthcare
-
Boehringer Ingelheim
-
Elanco
-
Ceva
-
China Animal Husbandry
-
Embrex Inc.
-
Fort Dodge Animal Health
-
Imugene Limited
-
Bioniche Animal Health
