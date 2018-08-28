The $11.73 Billion Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to 2026: Increasing Awareness for Animal Health in Emerging Countries Provides Ample Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Veterinary Vaccines - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $6.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Growing figure of livestock disease, increasing adoption of companion animals and rising frequency of zoonotic diseases are some of the factors that are fuelling the market growth. On the other side, high costs are hampering the market growth. However, awareness in emerging countries regarding animal health provides ample opportunity to the market.

North America is expected to have the highest market share throughout the forecasting period due to the awareness for prevention of animal-to-human transmission diseases and lower investment in research and development in the animal vaccine on compared to human vaccine area may propel the Veterinary Vaccines market.

Types Covered

Porcine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines

Cattle Vaccines

Aquaculture Vaccines

Veterinary Viral Vaccines

Veterinary Bacterial Vaccines

Veterinary Parasite Vaccines

Veterinary Vaccines for Infectious Diseases

Other Animal Vaccines

Technologies Covered

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Other Vaccines

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Type

6 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Technology

7 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Bayer Healthcare

Jinyu Bio-Technology

Tianjin Ringpu

Biogenesis Bago

IDT Biologika

Hipra

Hester

Phibro Animal Health

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Merck Animal Health

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco

Ceva

China Animal Husbandry

Embrex Inc.

Fort Dodge Animal Health

Imugene Limited

Bioniche Animal Health

