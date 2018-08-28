Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The $11.73 Billion Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to 2026: Increasing Awareness for Animal Health in Emerging Countries Provides Ample Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

The "Veterinary Vaccines - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $6.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Growing figure of livestock disease, increasing adoption of companion animals and rising frequency of zoonotic diseases are some of the factors that are fuelling the market growth. On the other side, high costs are hampering the market growth. However, awareness in emerging countries regarding animal health provides ample opportunity to the market.

North America is expected to have the highest market share throughout the forecasting period due to the awareness for prevention of animal-to-human transmission diseases and lower investment in research and development in the animal vaccine on compared to human vaccine area may propel the Veterinary Vaccines market.

Types Covered

  • Porcine Vaccines
  • Poultry Vaccines
  • Livestock Vaccines
  • Companion Animal Vaccines
  • Cattle Vaccines
  • Aquaculture Vaccines
  • Veterinary Viral Vaccines
  • Veterinary Bacterial Vaccines
  • Veterinary Parasite Vaccines
  • Veterinary Vaccines for Infectious Diseases
  • Other Animal Vaccines

Technologies Covered

  • Live Attenuated Vaccines
  • Inactivated Vaccines
  • Toxoid Vaccines
  • Recombinant Vaccines
  • Subunit Vaccines
  • DNA Vaccines
  • Conjugate Vaccines
  • Other Vaccines

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Type

6 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Technology

7 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Jinyu Bio-Technology
  • Tianjin Ringpu
  • Biogenesis Bago
  • IDT Biologika
  • Hipra
  • Hester
  • Phibro Animal Health
  • Vetoquinol
  • Virbac
  • Merck Animal Health
  • Zoetis Animal Healthcare
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Elanco
  • Ceva
  • China Animal Husbandry
  • Embrex Inc.
  • Fort Dodge Animal Health
  • Imugene Limited
  • Bioniche Animal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv7n5h/the_11_73?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aTESLA : Buyout plan abandoned
AQ
10:20aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Cautious outlook for Magna
AQ
10:20aMANCHESTER UNITED : Keates wants win to set up a lucrative cup clash
AQ
10:20aINVESTEC : Interest in Gaucho
AQ
10:20aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Statement re Submission of Document
PR
10:19aSTAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19aFilmmakers Rely on Avid’s Industry Leading Tools to Deliver this Summer’s Biggest Films
GL
10:17aPANORO MINERALS : Chaupec Target Exploration Delineating Skarn and Porphyry Mineralization at Cotabambas Project, Peru.
PU
10:17aPOLIMEX MOSTOSTAL : Delayed public disclosure of information - Information regarding the negotiation of a settlement with the Generalna Dyrekcja Dróg Krajowych i Autostrad
PU
10:17aFUGRO : acquires data in frontier region seep hunting programme offshore eastern Canada
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3S&P 500 : World stocks at six-month high as NAFTA deal eases trade war fears
4TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
5Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.