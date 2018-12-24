Log in
The 12 Days of HaXmas: A Festive Blog Series Recapping Security in 2018

12/24/2018 | 03:10pm CET

Hey, gang! It's your old pal, Tod Beardsley, here. It's the waning days of 2018, so it's time to usher in our traditional end-of-year blog series, the 12 Days of HaXmas.

This series features authors from across Rapid7's deep bench of technical talent-hackers from the Metasploit and InsightVM teams to beguile you with tales of exploitation, vulnerability analysis, and even a little infosec archeology; consultants from Rapid7 Services with some bite-sized stocking stuffers from penetration tests past; and researchers from Rapid7 Labs to bring tidings of what's to come.

The long winter nights this time of year are a fine time for contemplation, mainly because many people are on vacation, so the email and Slack torrents slow down around here and in offices around the world. So, I invite you to take a few moments this Twelvetide to take stock of what went right for you and yours in your cybersecurity adventures, and consider what you can do to help us make the internet safer, more stable, and at least a little bit more fun in 2019.

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 14:09:02 UTC
