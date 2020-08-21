Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The 18th CIEP is Coming Soon to Build a Global Technological Innovation Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 11:24pm EDT

To keep pace with times and share “China’s opportunities”, the 18th Conference for the International Exchange of Professionals (hereinafter referred to as CIEP), sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipality and hosted by Shenzhen Center for International Exchange of Personnel, will be launched. With its official website as the hosting place, the CIEP will use high technology to create a new exhibition mode, namely, integrated “online conference with offline activities”, and an “internet convention and exhibition”.

Gathering over the “Cloud” to explore development

Due to COVID-19, the 18th CIEP will adopt online meeting as the platform for the conference, and set up functional zones including Virtual Exhibition Hall, Project Docking, Guest of Honor, Online Recruitment, etc., to gather global users over the "Cloud" and share the new trend of international professionals’ exchange.

It is reported that the Virtual Exhibition Hall, with cutting-edge AR/VR/3D technology to create up street-view exhibition areas, will present immersive experience for the attendees. The Online Recruitment area gives play to advantages of various HR service organizations to demonstrate their whole-process, one-stop, contact-free recruitment methods. The innovatively launched “Project Docking Talent-Show” platform will overcome the limits of time and space for professionals, projects, and funds, enabling zero-distance interactive communication.

Breaking boundaries to connect for win-win results

Since its inception in 2001, the CIEP, as a international, and comprehensive talent and intelligence exhibition open to overseas experts, training institutions, technological innovation talents, has been successfully held for 17 years.

Each year, it attracts professional organizations from over 40 countries and regions and there were more than 35,000 overseas experts, students, and professionals. Over 10,000 projects were successfully implemented.

Nowadays, CIEP has become a bridge for in-depth cooperation between other countries and China. Russia, as the Guest of Honor this year, will showcase the achievements of technological innovation and talent exchange with China online, providing the best platform for the two countries to seek cooperative opportunities.

A Chinese market, more open to international collaborations, will form more positive interactions with the world, resulting in a more progressive and prosperous international market. Let’s join the CIEP to promote the establishment of a global community eager to forward technological development, and share "China's opportunities" which welcome technological progress and innovative development.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15aNovartis provides update on Phase III study evaluating investigational spartalizumab (PDR001) in combination with Tafinlar® + Mekinist® in advanced melanoma
GL
12:28aOil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico
RE
12:26aU.S. international airline passenger contact tracing plan stalls, sources say
RE
08/21BHP : to evacuate staff from two platforms as storms head to U.S. Gulf
RE
08/21EMPRESAS COPEC S A : Comunicado Prensa Resultados Segundo Trimestre 2020
PU
08/21Aviation Fuel Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increase In Number Of Aircraft to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
08/21Calibration Management Software Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Automation Of Calibration Process to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Oil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico
2MODERNA, INC. : Moderna says more than 40% of participants enrolled for COVID-19 vaccine trial
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Announces Updates to 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Battery Day Event
4GROWGENERATION CORP. : GROWGENERATION : to Take Action Against Hindenburg Research for Statements Intended to ..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok to challenge U.S. order banning transactions with the video app - so..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group