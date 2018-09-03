Log in
The 2018 Pharmaceutical Industry in the United States: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

The "Pharmaceutical Industry in the United States - Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report uses concepts developed in Industrial Organization (IO) economics to derive five forces that determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of a market. Porter referred to these forces as the microenvironment, to contrast it with the more general term macroenvironment. They consist of those forces close to a company that affect its ability to serve its customers and make a profit. A change in any of the forces normally requires a company to re-assess the marketplace.

Key Topics Covered

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Industry Profile

B.3 OTC Pharmaceuticals in the U.S.

B.4 Generics Market in the U.S.

B.5 Industry Value

B.6 Market Share Analysis

B.7 Market Trends

B.8 Industry Challenges

B.9 Industry Outlook

C. Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

C.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

C.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

C.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

C.4 Threat of New Entrants

C.5 Threat of Substitutes

D. Conclusion

E. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8x3dsm/the_2018?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
