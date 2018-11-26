The 2018 ULTRAs Held In Dubai For First Time. Luxury Travel Awards Announced At Glittering Ceremony.

Ultratravel
Collection, a joint venture between Global Hotel Alliance, the
world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the
award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, and multi-media
brand Ultratravel, sponsored a glittering and star-studded ceremony at
the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, where the 12th annual
ULTRAs were held outside of London for the first time.
Several Ultratravel Collection hotels were nominated for rewards,
including Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia for best hotel in
the Americas, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara and Kempinski’s
Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi for best hotel in the Middle East, but the big
hotel award of the night for Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year
went to Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.
Stars from media and sport presented the awards, including former
Formula 1 champion Damon Hill, Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall and
his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter and equestrian Olympic
medallist.
Christopher Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance, who spoke at the
awards, told the audience of over 300 travel industry leaders: “there is
perhaps no more fitting location for this year’s event than a city that
continues to define luxury travel in the 21st century.” He
went on to herald the rich choice of Ultratravel Collection hotels in
Dubai, with a special mention to The Meydan Hotel, which was host to
Ultratravel Collection guests for the evening.
Receiving the award from Mike and Zara Tindall for Ultratravel
Collection Hotel of the Year, Amanda Elder, Chief Commercial Officer
Kempinski Hotels, was thrilled with the huge recognition: “I am proud to
receive this award and share the success with the team in Bangkok. An
award reflecting the choice of the 13 million members of the DISCOVERY
loyalty programme is an extremely meaningful achievement.”
Located in a prime location of downtown Bangkok, Siam Kempinski Hotel is
an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers to indulge
in its unique resort-like atmosphere in the heart of the city’s premier
shopping and entertainment district.
Ultratravel Collection is the category reserved for the most luxurious
hotels and resorts participating in the DISCOVERY loyalty programme. It
continues expanding its presence in key markets around the world, with
latest additions to its portfolio being Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai
and The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel.
About Ultratravel Collection
Ultratravel Collection brings together hotels of distinction for the
discerning traveller. Its membership is reserved for the very best
hotels and resorts in the world – genuinely luxurious and iconic
properties that deliver the finest service and personalised guest
experiences. Member hotels share an integrated global platform for guest
recognition and loyalty rewards, the DISCOVERY programme from partner
Global Hotel Alliance, as well as beneficial relationship with the
multi-media brand Ultratravel, the other founding partner of Ultratravel
Collection. For more information visit ultratravelcollection.com
