The 2019 Alexa Awards, Presented by VoiceFirst.FM, Announce Winners

Alexa Skills, Innovations and Leaders Take Center Stage at the Chattanooga Convention Center

CHATTANOGGA, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alexa Conference, presented by podcast network VoiceFirst.FM, named the winners of the 2019 Alexa Awards during a presentation on Jan. 15 in Chattanooga, Tenn. To learn more about the conference, visit https://www.voicefirst.fm/alexaconference .

"The 2019 Alexa Awards had some fierce competition," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of The Alexa Conference. "Everyone was phenomenal in all of the categories, and it was very close across the board. All of the winners – as well as the previously announced finalists – should be proud. Congratulations to everyone. And we appreciate the broader technology community submitting so many high-quality nominations."

The 2019 Alexa Award winners are:

Alexa Skill of the Year

Chompers (Gimlet Media)

Alexa Developer of the Year

Earplay

Alexa Award - Executive of the Year

Noelle LaCharite , Microsoft

The VoiceFirst.FM Alexa Award for Commentator of the Year

Bret Kinsella , Voicebot.AI

Alexa Skill of the Year – Business

Bloomberg

Alexa Skill of the Year – Children

Chompers (Gimlet Media)

Alexa Skill of the Year – Cooking

Chop Chop (Bondad.FM)

Alexa Skill of the Year – Consumer Marketing / Brand Extensions

Chingy (VoiceXP)

Alexa Skill of the Year – Educational

World Mathematics League (Sermo Labs)

The Voice of Banking Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Finance or Banking

Capital One

Alexa Skill of the Year – Gaming

The Magic Door

The Voice of Healthcare Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Healthcare

Mayo Clinic First Aid Skill

Alexa Skill of the Year – Local

Oakdale High School Sports Update

Alexa Skill of the Year - Music

Apple Music

Alexa Skill of the Year - Navigation

ParkWhiz

Alexa Skill of the Year - News

TuneIn Live

Alexa Skill of the Year - Reference

This Day In History (A&E Television Network)

Alexa Skill of the Year - Religious

In Touch Daily Devotion

Alexa Skill of the Year - Smart Home

SafeTrek

Alexa Skill of the Year - Sports

ESPN

The Digital Book World Alexa Skill of the Year for Storytelling

Stephen King Library

The Voice of Hospitality Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Travel

Vacation Rental Concierge Service

Alexa Skill of the Year – Miscellaneous

Ripley's Weird Minute

Best Third-Party Tools

Orbita Voice

Best Monetization of an Alexa Skill

Sleep Sounds

Hack of the Year (Modification to Alexa-based Hardware)

Amazon Alexa responds to deaf gestures ( Abhishek Singh )

Alexa World Fair "Best of Show" at The Alexa Conference

Gold – X2 Games

Silver – Magic + Company

Bronze – Orbita

The Alexa Conference is produced by VoiceFirst.FM, which also hosts a portfolio of other voice-technology events for specific industries, including: The Voice of the Car Summit, The Voice of Hospitality Summit and The Voice of Healthcare Summit. To learn more, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com .

