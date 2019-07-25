The 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo Features The Home Depot as Title Sponsor

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, the largest global event serving green building and sustainability professionals, produced by Informa and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council, announced The Home Depot – the world's largest home improvement retailer, operating more than 2,200 retail stores with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia – is the title sponsor of the upcoming 2019 event. Greenbuild takes place at the Georgia World Conference Center November 19-22, 2019. Registration is now open.

"The Home Depot team has been an exemplary Greenbuild Expo partner for the past decade, and we're thrilled to expand that partnership in Atlanta as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary this year," said Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild brand director. "The company's commitment to this year's event is a testament to their leadership in sustainable practices around the country. Programs like Eco Options, their role in the Green Chemistry and Commerce Council, designation as a global leader by the Carbon Disclosure Project: this is much more than a sponsorship. It's bringing new stakeholders to the table, new education to the marketplace and tremendous new value to the Greenbuild experience."

In addition to broad support of Greenbuild's mission to deliver leading-edge solutions to professionals improving the resilience, sustainability, and quality of life in buildings, cities and communities, The Home Depot will jointly present networking forums and education, such as supplier-oriented training in the Materials Applied Learning Area focused on manufacturing for and selling to green industry retailers and buyers.

"As a large-scale retail leader, we believe it's imperative to seek out the most sustainable options for our customers, which is why we take great pride in partnering with Greenbuild Expo," said Ron Jarvis, The Home Depot's vice president of sustainability and environmental innovation. "Greenbuild provides an optimal platform to witness environmental innovation in products such as those in our Eco Options portfolio."

For more information about The Home Depot's partnership with Greenbuild 2019, visit here.

About Greenbuild

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the four-day conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates and educators. This year's Greenbuild takes place at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from November 19-22, 2019.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2018, The Home Depot had sales of $108.2 billion and earnings of $11.1 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol HD and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

